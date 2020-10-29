Emirates Launches Biometric Path at Airport

As part of Emirates’ commitment to continuous innovation and customer experience, the airline has launched an integrated biometric path at Dubai International airport (DXB).

The contactless airport experience is now open to Emirates passengers travelling from and through Dubai. The integrated biometric path would give passengers a seamless travel journey from specific check-in to boarding gates, improving customer flow through the airport with less document checks and less queuing. Utilising the latest biometric technology – a mix of facial and iris recognition, Emirates passengers can now check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board their flights, simply by strolling through the airport.

The various touch points in the Biometric path allows for a hygienic contactless travel journey, reducing human interaction and putting emphasis on health and safety.

Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha, said: “We have always focused on providing a great customer experience at any touch point and now it is more vital than before to make use of technology and implement products, and introduce processes that focuses not only on fast tracking customers, but more importantly on health and safety during their travel journey.

“The state-of-the-art, contactless biometric path is the latest in a series of initiatives we have introduced to make sure that travelling on Emirates is a seamless journey and gives customers added peace of mind.”