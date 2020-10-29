BUA Cement Posts N157bn Revenue, N54bn Profit in Nine Months

By Goddy Egene

The hopes of shareholders of BUA Cement Plc to receive robust dividend

at the end of the current final year have been raised by the

improved results recorded by the company for the nine months ended

September 30, 2020.

BUA Cement, which is one of Africa’s largest cement producers reported

a revenue of N156.55 billion in 2020, showing an increase of21 per

cent from N129.429 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Gross profit rose from N63.123 billion to N71.729billion. Selling and

distribution expenses rose from N8.341 billion to N9.679billion, while

administrative expenses rose from N6.103 billion to N7.034billion.

The company was able to reduce its net financing cost by 23 per cent

from N3.719 billion to N2.874 billion. This enhanced the profitability

as profit before tax (PBT) grew by 19 per cent to N59.484 billion from

N50.186 billion. Profit after tax (PAT) grew faster by 24 per cent

fromN43.253 billion to N53.567 billion.

When the company recorded a similarly improved performance for the

half year endedJune 30, 2020, the Managing Director of BUA Cement,

Yusuf Binji, had said that the continued impressive performance in

2020 despite the challenging operating environment occasioned by the

covid-19 pandemic, was a pointer to the value and strength of the BUA

Cement brand and product offerings as well as a nod to the excellent

implementation of the company’s Business Continuity Plan which ensured

that BUA Cement was able to withstand the impact of the pandemic in

the period under review.

“In a bid to further drive cost efficiencies and sustainability, we

entered into strategic alliances for the supply of Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG) at the Kalambaina, Sokoto State and the management of our

mining operations. Given these deliberate and strategic choices

amongst other cost management efforts, we continue to combine

development and innovation into our offerings and activities,” Binji

said.

According to him, in spite of the prevailing economic conditions, “we

are quite optimistic about the future because it affords us not only

with the opportunity to further evolve our business model but also

provides an opportunity for accelerated development. We will continue

to push to new markets aided by a focused distribution strategy.”

Meanwhile, the stock market surged further as the Nigerian Stock

Exchange (NSE) rose 1.58 per cent to close at 29,437.60, while market

capitalisation added N239 billion to close at N15.4 trillion.