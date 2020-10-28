NFF Seeks Two International Friendlies for Super Falcons

*Pinnick visits NWFL new secretariat, commends Aisha Falode

By Olawale Ajimotokanin

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that it is working to organise two international friendlies for the Super Falcons next month.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick made the disclosure yesterday during a working visit to the new operational secretariat of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) at the old NFF’s Glass House in Abuja.

Pinnick said the federation was in talks with the unnamed countries for the matches, while the NFF also intends to utilise every FIFA window to organise matches for the national female team.

He also added that the Glass House was in touch with some Nigerian-born players who have written and offered to shift international allegiance to the Super Falcons.

Pinnick lauded the Chairperson of the Women’s League, Aisha Falode as a priceless asset with a lot of focus, creativity, ingenuity in rebuilding and redirecting the women’s game in Nigeria.

While responding, Falode said that the women’ football in Africa was pioneered in Nigeria, describing the female league as paramount to the growth of football in the country and development of the national team.

‘’ We are extremely and thoroughly grateful to the NFF President and General Secretary for bequeathing to us this edifice to make this our home. That is why I invited them to come and give us their blessings so that this place will continue to be the house of gold for women football and that the great achievements we have ahead of us will be catalyzed from this building,” Falode said.

She appealed to the NFF to support and enable Nigeria participate in the maiden edition CAF Champions League for women in 2021 and encourage teams in the NWFL to prepare for the event by playing a full season.

On the plans going forward for the league, Falode said NWFL will be meeting with the premiership club managers today on their obligations and responsibility to the women league in view of registration and need to conform to the COVID-19 safety protocols at match venues.

In addition, she said that there will be a seminar this week where club managers will be trained on the Domestic Management System, while talks are on with clubs on insurance management of the game, welfare, players’ salaries.

She warned that if the clubs fail to meet these obligations, the female footballers risk not being part of the league.

While fielding questions from reporters on clearance given to him to contest any position in the forth coming CAF election in Morocco, Pinnick insisted he was still consulting widely to know what is better for the country.

“I am still consulting all football stakeholders to know what is best for the country. At the end of it all, I can assure you that Nigeria will get the best wether in the CAF executive committee or in the FIFA Council,” Pinnick assured the reporters without betraying what is on his mind.