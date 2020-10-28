Nasarawa Reopens Tertiary Institutions

By Igbawase Ukumba

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has approved the re-opening of all tertiary institutions in the state, including state-owned and private, with effect from October 26, 2020.

The permission by the governor to re-open the institutions in the state was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Usman Abu, for the Commissioner, and was made available to journalists in Lafia.

The statement read in part: “In this regard, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology wishes to stress that the authorities of the institutions should ensure maximum compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols within their respective campuses.

“Accordingly, all returning students are to undergo temperature checks and protocols before being allowed into the school compound.”

The statement stated further that for the avoidance of doubts, officials from the ministry will embark on monitoring visits to ensure adherence by the institutions.

“In the light of this development, institutions are hereby advised to commence academic activities without delay in view of lost time,” the statement added.