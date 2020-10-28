Kings Varsity VC Restates Commitment to Academic Excellence

By Yinka Kolawole

The Vice-Chancellor of Kings University, Professor Adenike Kuku has stated that the introduction of technical education in the institution would boost the university’s vision of promoting academic excellence.

She said in the promotion of academic excellence, the institution has ensured that 75 per cent of the students are on schorlaship.

Speaking with select journalists at the institution in Ode-omu, Osun State, Kuku insisted that technical education would boost entrepreneurial opportunities on the part of the students after graduation.

She also expressed the institution’s desire to promote academic excellence through agricultural project to generate funds for the development of the university.

According to her, capital development programmes such as technical education, entrepreneurial programmes, agricultural and research activities would help to boost the developmental efforts of the institution.

The vice-chancellor, who was optimistic about the development of the institution, stressed that strategic partnership with organisations would also assist in the institution’s research and activities.

On the developmental efforts of the institution, she stressed that strategic plans are on to increase enrollment as a young university.

She also promised to ensure prompt expansion in the institution to take care of physical infrastructure, as well as to combat all forms of unnecessary invasions and activities that will not augur well for the development of the institution at large.

While speaking on the issue of academic standard, Kuku promised to work towards achieving academic excellence, moral and all forms of discpline in the institution.

Kuku also noted that all graduands will be bilingual, irrespective of degree programmes pursued, while graduands would also be equipped with entrepreneurial skills and relevant professional qualifications.