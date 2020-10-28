Bridge Academies Task Parents on Mobile-friendly Platform to Boost Children’s Learning

By Funmi Ogundare

To mitigate the effect of schools closure by the government as a result of the tension and mayhem caused by hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protests, Bridge International Academies has appealed to parents to utilise mobile-friendly interactive quizzes available on WhatsApp or via SMS to help their children practice what they have been taught in various subjects.

The spokesperson for Bridge, Mr. Femi Awopetu in a statement, said it would also help parents assess what their children have been learning.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to continue to utilise the remote learning programmes to keep their children productively engaged at home and safe while schools remain closed again.”

He expressed concern that when children do not go to school, some are at increased risk of violence, abuse, early marriage and pregnancy, adding, “children need to remain within the education system, even without a physical classroom and the current little setback of school closure shouldn’t deter parents from encouraging their children to continue to learn at home.”

Awopetu noted that education delivery should not only be comprehensive and sustainable, but able to continuously evolve and meet the challenges of the fast-changing and unpredictable world, as has been seen with closure as a result of the protests.

“Over the past months, the unprecedented disruption to children’s education and challenges faced during the closure of schools in response to the pandemic have shown that relying only on traditional methods of teaching and learning could constitute a setback to equitable education for all.

“After COVID, we are re-imagining education systems, and we must re-imagine them so that they work within the challenges that face us; we must design programmes that give all children the same access to modern education systems whether they are at home or not,” the spokesperson stressed.