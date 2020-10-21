NFF Endorses New NPFL Season Starting Nov 15

*Backs Pinnick’s bid for CAF’s top job

Following from the lifting of ban on football activities in the country, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the proposal by the League Management Company (LMC) to fix the calendar for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to commence anytime from Sunday, 15th November 2020 and end the season by June 2021.

It also insists the league must start with full adherence to the Federal Government’s Covid-19 protocols and other requirements as may be prescribed.

NFF also warned that the season must also start with full compliance to the Club Licensing regulations.

“Full compliance with the Club Licensing regulations is mandatory for Clubs willing to take part in the NPFL,” observed the communiqué issued at the end of its virtual board meeting yestetday.

The Executive Committee further mandated the NNL, NWFL and NLO to synchronize their calendars with that of the NPFL with each of them commencing within three weeks of the elite League.

However, the Executive Committee made it clear that in line with the Federal Government’s directive, all football activities can commence immediately.

The Board expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Government for lifting the ban on contact sports (of which football is constituent) on Thursday, 15th October 2020, and commended the Government once more for its valiant efforts in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria

With regards to the situation of the LMC/Next Digital commercial arrangement, the board said it was satisfied with the report of its Ad-hoc Committee led by First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and “the fact that the parties have reaffirmed that there are no issues between them, and that whatever miscommunication between the parties have been resolved amicably.

“Next Digital has actually endorsed the LMC/Redstrike commercial partnership for the development of the NPFL commercial and audio-visual rights.”

The NFF board unanimously approved and endorsed for the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick to vie for any elective position in the forthcoming CAF and FIFA elections as deemed appropriate.

Praising the NFF President for the adroit and efficient leadership he has been provided for navigating the rather difficult terrain of Nigeria football administration for the past six years, the Executive Committee further congratulated the President for the exceptional representation that he indeed provided for Nigeria, WAFU B and indeed Africa in his current position as CAF Executive Committee Member, and enjoined all stakeholders to fully support him in the upcoming CAF & FIFA elections.