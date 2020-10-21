Lagos Govt Denies Involvement in Lekki Tollgate Shooting, Orders Investigation

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Government has denied deploying military officers to attack EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday evening, as it ordered for a full investigation into the massacre.

The state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed security agencies not to arrest anyone despite the 24-hours curfew introduced across the state.

He further noted that the state could not have ordered extra-judicial killings of peaceful protesters as being reported on social media platforms.

The commissioner said this in a statement after several videos went viral on Twitter where military personnel were seen shooting sporadically at the unarmed protesters, who chanted the national anthem and raised Nigerian flag.

He hinted, however, that the curfew had been introduced to halt violence by hoodlums who had hijacked the protest adding that the intent was not to kill innocent citizens.

Following the unfortunate development, Omotoso added that the state government had ordered an investigation into the incident and anyone found culpable would be arrested and promptly prosecuted.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the governor advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of “our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear State upside down”.

“The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times,” Omotoso said

The commissioner’s statement came after unconfirmed reports said nine people were feared killed and several others injured in the gunshots fired by the soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate.