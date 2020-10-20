Youverify Gets ISO Certifications

A Lagos-based identity verification startup, Youverify has been awarded the ISO 27018 and 27001 certifications by the International Standards for Organisation (ISO). This followed a successful completion of the requirements for the certification process by the company.

The ISO 27001 is a globally recognised information security standard that indicates that a company complies with the international security management best practices and comprehensive security controls.

Similarly, the ISO 27018 is conferred on organisations that have systems and controls for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in accordance with defined privacy principles for public cloud computing environments.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Youverify, Gbenga Odegbami, explained that the certifications confirmed Youverify’s commitment to service quality, data security and customers’ confidentiality.

According to him, “the ISO 27018 and 27001 certifications are not a one-off award. They indicate a commitment to an ongoing process of continuous improvement in our security standards and processes.

“We are glad we have gotten to this stage. Most importantly, we are committing to running a system that is defined by a consistent improvement, review, and engagement of our processes to provide the best-in-town services to our customers.”