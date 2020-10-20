Three Feared Killed, as Hoodlums Set Police Station Ablaze in Ibadan

By Kemi Olaitan

Not less than three people were feared killed in Oojo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday, as policemen opened fire on hoodlums who reportedly attacked a police station during the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

THISDAY learnt that the protest was going on peacefully before some hoodlums hijacked it and started throwing stones and bottles at a police station.

It was gathered that the development made the policemen to open fire on the protesters, killing at least two people in the process.

Sporadic gunshots were heard for almost an hour which made people scampered to safety.

It was further gathered that after normalcy was briefly restored, the hoodlums gathered again and burned down the police station.