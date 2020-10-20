Spotlight Africa Set to Host African Women Award

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Africa Network, a non-governmental organization, is set to confer award to about 150 female sweepers under the employment of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), who through keeping the highways and communities clean have shown dedication and excellent leadership.

According to a statement by Spotlight Africa founder, Barrister Nonye Mike-Nnaji, said the award tagged: “Women Making a Difference Community Service Leadership Awards” is an annual initiative by her organisation to celebrate African women and reward dedication.

This life changing event, she said is scheduled to hold on the 21st October 2020. “This is our own way of recognizing African women who make a difference through the work they do.” Additionally, We’ll also confer award of merit to exceptional female street sweepers from Ogun State Waste Management Authority as well. The eventual winner will be crowned the Spotlight Africa Woman of the year 2020 and we shall further be empowering them through a scheduled post-event workshop, themed: Financial Literacy & Skill Acquisition, she noted.”

The awardees will also be listed amongst the 150 African women making a difference in the continent. The release further states that members of the public are to vote for their exceptional female sweeper through a dedicated short code 32053 on all mobile telephone networks. Details of the contestants are listed on the organisation’s website, www.spotlightafrica.net.

Mrs. Mike-Nnaji said the maiden event, which held in 2019 in partnership with LAWMA, recognised about 150 women, including post-humous awards given to female sweepers who lost their lives while on duty. “For this year, Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on us with its negative impact across the globe. Our NGO is carefully puting in place sustainable programs that will continue to guarantee the safety of the women, their growth and in turn impact the society. The epoch making event is sponsored by Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), MTEC Communications, The Coca-Cola Company, Chikki Foods Limited, Daraju Industries Limited, BusinessDay Newspapers, Bellanaija, No More Leftovers Nigeria, Zaron Cosmetics Limited, SAS Textiles and Fabrics, The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance and Waveline Growth Partners Limited.