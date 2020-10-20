Senate Suspends Plenary till Nov 24

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary and adjourned till Tuesday, November 24.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who made the disclosure said the suspension of plenary was to enable the various Senate committees to consider the 2021 budget estimates of the federal government.

According to him, ministers and heads of parastatals will be expected to appear during the break before the relevant Senate committees to defend the allocation for the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Details later…