Protest: Ondo Announces Closure of Schools

The Ondo State Governor Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Tuesday directed all schools in the state to close as #EndSARS ptotests continue to spread.

Schools in Ondo resumed on Monday after months of closure following COVID-19 pandemic..

The governor, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Informative in and Orientation, Mr Dinald Ojogo, said the decision was taken because of the engulfing nationwide protests and the need to ensure safety of students and staff.

The statement said all parents and the public should note this directive and all schools should comply.

It pleaded that any inconvenience was regretted adding that the State Government will ensure resumption of schools as soon as possible.