More Deaths Recorded at Lekki Tollgate

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

*Several injured, many missing

More deaths have been recorded from the gunshots fired by soldiers at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate Tuesday night.

This is just as several persons sustained varying degrees of injury, with several others missing.

THISDAY had earlier reported that one person died while two others were injured but a clearer picture has emerged that shows the casualties were more.

The unarmed protesters were sitting at the tollgate singing the national anthem before the soldiers stormed there and opened fire on them unprovoked.

In one of the cases, one of the injured protesters finally gave up the ghost after attempts to remove the bullet lodged in his thigh proved abortive.

In a live video on Instagram, the young man who was in severe pain persevered as other protesters used pliers and local gin to remove the pellet lodged in his body.

Before the ambulance got to the scene, he bled to death on Instagram live.

More details later….