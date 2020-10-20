Gambari to Chair OFO Book Launch

The Organising for Opportunities Foundation (OFO) has announced a date for its formal launching and the public presentation of Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji’s book of poetry, titled ‘She is eternal and other poems.’

The event would be chaired by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari,

The organisation said in a statement revealed that the event is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2020, at Owerri.

An internationally acclaimed diplomat, international relations expert, and public administrator extraordinaire, Gambari has held several positions in service to Nigeria and the global community.

Apart from serving as Foreign Minister of Nigeria in his 30s, he holds the record as the longest serving Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations (1990 to 1999).

An author, editor and scholar, Gambari’s has also served as Under Secretary General of the United Nations (Political Affairs), Under Secretary General of the United Nations (Special Advisor on Africa), and President of UNICEF. He is the founder of the Savanah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy, and Development, located in Abuja.

Ugorji, the author of the book and founder of the OFO Foundation said: “I am tremendously honoured and humbled, that this great son of Africa, has accepted to join us in Owerri for a unique celebration of African womanhood and the creative energy.”

The poet added that for over 25 years Gambari has been a role model, mentor and senior brother to him.

“For the first time, however, I will get an opportunity to host him in my home state, Imo,” Ugorji said.

“Using the book as a backdrop, the event on December 11, 2020 will bring over 500 prominent women and men, from home and from the Diaspora, to converge in Owerri to celebrate African women and their historic and triumphant contributions to the human story and to the improvement of the human condition. “Several prominent women, writers, scholars and leaders are being invited and are expected to make Owerri the ultimate destination on December 11, 2020.

“The event will also mark the formal launching of OFO Educational Foundation. The primary goal of the organisation is to help provide opportunities in all sectors of the economy for Nigerian youths and to engender an alternate narrative for the restive youths in Nigeria, especially those in the south-east. The organisation is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-partisan organisation registered with the CAC, Abuja.”