EndSARS: Senate Asks Buhari to Address the Nation

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Tuesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to make a national broadcast in the wake of the youth protest associated with the atrocities perpetrated by operatives of the disbanded dreaded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion entitled “#EndSARS: Need for comprehensive and holistic reform”, moved by former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The upper legislative chamber submitted that the presidential broadcast will douse the tension generated by the youth protests across the country.

The Senate also asked the President to institute a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the past activities of the SARS operatives with a view to bringing the guilty ones to face the full wrath of law.

Details later…