EndSARS: Nigerian Youths Want Service Chiefs Sacked

By Deji Elumoye

The National Youth Council (NYC) on Tuesday marched on the National Assembly and called for the sack of all the Service Chiefs in the wake of rising #EndSARS protests across the country

The call to sack the Service Chiefs is contained in a seven-point demand made by the NYC on government if it hopes to calm frayed nerves and end the on-going #EndSAR protests.

The protesters had gathered at the Unity Fountain as early as 8am; from where they marched through the popular Shehu Shagari Way enroute the Three Arms Zone to the National Assembly.

For several hours, the protesters took control of the main entrance of the National Assembly; demanding to speak with the leadership.

Addressing a delegation of National Assembly members led by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi, President of the National Youth Council, Sereigbe Sukubo presented the seven-point demand to be delivered by the National Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Top on the list of demand was the request asking President Buhari to rethink the current security architecture by allowing fresh hands to take charge.

The NYC protesters in solidarity joined another group of protesters; the National Association of University Students ( NANS) who had mounted siege outside the National Assembly; calling for an end to the protracted strike by the body of University teachers(ASUU).

As part of its demands the NYC requested the Federal Government to waive the tuition fees of University students to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on their parents.

While The NYC welcomed the full implementation of the deregulation of the petroleum industry; it however kicked against the recent hike in electricity tariff in the country.

Addressing the protesters, Senator Abdullahi Sabi promised that the Assembly leadership will deliver the protesters demands to President Buhari; adding that he was confident the President will address them in due course.

“What you have asked for we will do it very very soon. If Nigeria is sick, all of us will suffer . We are sincere and we going to be committed. We are going to hold executive accountable”, the Senate principal officer said.