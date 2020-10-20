EKEDC Boss Now IOD Fellow

The Managing/Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi has been conferred with a Fellowship award by the Nigerian Institute of Directors (IOD).

Fadeyibi received the award alongside 30 other distinguished personalities during the institute’s 2020 Fellows Investiture held recently.

Reacting to the award, Fadeyibi said the recognition once again underscored the company’s culture of high performance and improvement in processes, procedures and practices.

“I want to thank every member of the EKEDC team, I believe that this recognition would have been impossible without the efforts and selfless contribution of everyone to the company’s strategic objective, growth and expansion.

“This is a testament to the strides we are making as a brand and team and I encourage everyone to ensure we sustain this culture of excellence which has distinguished us as our Industry thought leader.”

Fadeyibi also thanked Eko Disco’s customers for their continued patronage and understanding and promised that the company would continue to sustain its commitment to the delivery of quality service to its customers at all times.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Fellows and Awards Committee, Mr. Thomas Awagu, explained that the theme of the investiture, “Innovation in Crisis Environment: the Role of Directors,” was critical in the light of COVID-19 pandemic which has forced a new normal on the global institutional, organisational and business ecosystem.

He noted that while crisis could be a driver of creativity and innovation, that could lead to new opportunities and discovery, collaboration and partnership was fundamental to maximising such opportunities.

Awagu, urged members to explore partnership and cooperation for collective benefit and socio-economic progress.

Also, the guest speaker and Adjunct Professor of Innovation at Mannheim Business School and Frankfurt School of Finance and Management (FSFM), Germany, Prof. Kwaku Atuahena-Gima, described crisis as a difficult and important situation that demands strategic decision making.