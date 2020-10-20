APC Suspends Members in Enugu for Allegedly Flouting NEC’s Directive

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended seven members of the party in Enugu State chapter over their alleged refusal to withdraw the litigation instituted against the party despite the directive by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Recall that on June 25, 2020, the party’s NEC passed a resolution directing members of the party not to institute any court action, and to withdraw their cases in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

In a letter signed by the Head of Legal Services of APC, Mr. Dare Oketade, on behalf of the National Legal Adviser, a copy of which was obtained by THISDAY, the leadership of the party decided to invoke the provisions of Article 21 of the party constitution against members of the party who have flouted the directive of NEC.

The suspension of the members was contained in a letter titled: ‘Resolution and Directive of the National Executive Committee on Litigation by Party Members, Disciplinary Action against Erring Members’.

The letter read: “You will recall that on the June 25, 2020, the National Executive Committee (NEC) passed a resolution directing members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw their cases already in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

“However, the Caretaker Committee finds it worrisome that despite the directive of NEC and the subsequent steps taken by the party to ensure compliance, there have been a number of court cases by party members seeking the dissolution of the caretaker committee/state congresses in complete disregard of the directive of the NEC.

“The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provisions of Article 21 of the party constitution against members of the party who have flouted the directive of the party NEC.

“In light of the above and in furtherance to your letter dated August 18, 2020, wherein you identified some members of the party in your state chapter who flouted the directive of the NEC.”

The suspended members are Deacon Okey Ogbodo; Chike Omeje; Rufus Nwagu; Reve Onuorah; Ndubuisi Ani; Chinedu Okosisi, and Nonye Okoro.

“I am hereby directed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Planning Convention Committee to instruct the relevant Executive Committee in your state chapter to immediately set up a disciplinary committee to commence and complete the process of suspension of the above mentioned members from the party,” it stated.

It stressed that the state Legal Adviser is expected to be part of every proceedings to in order to have legal guidance, adding that the disciplinary exercise is expected to be completed and records sent to the party within 19 days from the receipt of the letter.