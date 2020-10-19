We Lost Five People in Osun, Protesters Allege

A leader of the #EndSARS protesters in Osun State, Omolola Pedro, said five persons lost their lives during the protest in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday.

Pedro, who disclosed this yesterday, said apart from the DJ at the event, one Mutiu, Lekan and two unidentified persons also died in the violence that erupted during the protest.

The protest in Osogbo turned violent on Saturday while Oyetola was addressing the protesters at Olaiya Junction.

His security men forced the convoy through the crowd while some hoodlums threw missiles at the vehicles.

One person was said to have been shot at Oke Ayepe Area after the incident at Olaiya Junction, as police confirmed two dead during the protest.

But there are claims that the governor’s convoy shot at some of the protesters in a bid to escape after suspected hoodlums pelted the convoy with stones and other objects.

Giving an update on the incident, Padro said, “Five people died; our DJ, one Mutiu, Lekan and two others that we don’t have their identities yet.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command said no arrest had been made in connection with the violence at the scene of the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, in an interview on Sunday, also confirmed that Osun Mall, a shopping complex in Osogbo, was looted by some hoodlums.

She said, “We are still studying the situation but no arrest yet. From the available information, suspected hoodlums also attacked Osun Mall and stole from some shops in the building. But no arrest yet.”