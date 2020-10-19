Sylva Pledges FG’s Support for Indigenous Companies

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva has pledged the federal government’s support for indigenous oil and gas companies in the country.

Speaking during a tour of facilities of Lee Engineering and Construction Company’s fabrication plant, in Warri, Delta State, Sylva said it is through government’s patronage and support that the local content Act can be fully realised.

He noted that Nigeria was determined to raise the bar in promoting local content in the oil and gas sector.

Sylva maintained that it is only through such deliberate policies that Nigeria can attain full industrialisation and continue to create jobs for Nigerians.

While commending the giant strides made by Lee Engineering and Construction Company in promoting local content in the oil and gas sector, he said the government would support the company to achieve greater heights.