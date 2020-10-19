Oyedepo Backs Protesters, Says ‘Lives Have No Value’ under Buhari

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has thrown his weight behind the protests and warned against the shooting of youths protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in the country.

He explained that the youths have good justifications to protest, adding that killing them during the protest “is a sacrilege”.

He described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most “gruesome” in the history of the country.

Oyedepo spoke yesterday during the second service of the church.

He said: “Every man has a right, legitimately so, to express his displeasure and pains. Everybody has it.

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015, I warned this nation, vehemently, consistently… because I saw the dangers ahead and you can tell.

“The most gruesome season in the life of this nation is in the last five years, where lives have no value, wanton killings here and there.

“Now, they have faced the youths; and because they don’t know who is next, they have a right to say enough is enough.

“Any system that has no value for human lives is irrelevant, if they are killed when they were youths, will they be here today?

“Now, it would be a sacrilege to shoot the protesters who are not looting, who are not ravaging.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

“It is a sacrilege to kill youths during a protest, this protest is legitimate.”