Kwara, NCAM Sign MoU on Agro-processing

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of the state government and National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) to boost the processing of agricultural produce across different communities in the state

Under the agreement, Kwara State would build some cottage industries in the state to boost productivity, drive community growth, and create wealth.

Kwara State Government would sponsor the establishment of the industries in identified locations across the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, the state explained that, “On the part of the NCAM, it will give necessary inputs such as engineering and technical supports that will lead to the establishment of those industries.”

The statement explained that the NCAM would also help to install such machines and train people within the communities on how to operate and maintain the machines and equipment.

The statement added, “This is another milestone in our drive to ensure food security and create wealth for the people. Kwara is privileged to have such NCAM and others like that sited here and our administration will take full advantage of them,” the Governor told the NCAM team led by its Executive Director, Dr. Muideen Kasali.

“What we want to do under the MoU will be covered in the 2021 budget. It is a beginning of many things to come. Apart from Benue State I don’t know of any other area which produces Yam like Baruten here in Kwara. So, it is important for us to be able to process Yam Flour, mechanise its production. There is the need to process it before taking it out of Kwara State,” the statement added.

Kasali, on his part, said the body was ready to support the administration’s dream of empowering the youth and women.

He said the NCAM had earlier established 11 processing centres across the state to support community growth and youth empowerment.

“We are very happy with this MoU that we have just signed. We thank you for the initiative. This will help the youths to come out from the streets and be empowered. It will create employment and allow the youths to be engaged,” according to the NCAM boss.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Interventions, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, hailed the initiative which he said would drive socioeconomic growth in several parts of the state.

He said, “Before the advent of this government, on their own (NCAM), through their extension services has no less than eight cottage industries around the state. And with (the Governor’s) permission, I have toured the industries and I found out that a number of them are moribund. They did it for the communities to take ownership, make use of them and earn a living but they are not working.

“So, with the Governor’s support many are back to business. They are now working. For example, the one at Idofian is now working. It is our joy that the Sure Gari is back. We have also re-energised our people in Osi, Esie and other places”.