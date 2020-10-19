IIM Africa Launches Digital Transformation Awareness Campaign

Emma Okonji

As part of the drives towards promoting excellence in data and information management in the society, the Institute of Information Management (IIM) recently concluded a National Digital Transformation Awareness Campaign, which was conducted at different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria.

The initiative, according to the President/Chairman-GC, IIM Africa, Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole, was a follow-up to the directive issued by the Head of Service of the Federation in June, 2020 directing MDAs to begin automation of files and records.

Oyewole said the main goal of the workshop was to provide a deep understanding of the concept of digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation, specifying its core elements/components in business, which cuts across people, process and technology.

According to Oyewole, “The awareness campaign as conceived by the Institute of Information Management, is intended to provide technical support in ensuring the successful implementation of files and document digitalisation across MDAs in the country.

“Furthermore, the awareness workshop also provides attendees insight into how to develop a comprehensive corporate information governance program, plans and processes.

“Input on comprehensive information management guidelines, standards, and tools for facilitating workable processes for seamless digitisation/automation of files and records are also featured.”

The workshop also highlighted coherent framework to describe and validate imaging performance and quality, based on existing international best practices and standards.

The workshop further provided taxonomic structure, operational metrics and criteria for evaluating digital image characteristics.

Other key areas of focus included accessibility, privacy, confidentiality, policy, records quality, security, capacity building and, records lifecycle management. Some of the MDAs in participation include Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC); Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR); National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; Galaxy Backbone; National Identity Management Commission; Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and Federal Ministry of Transportation and others.

“As a follow-up to the awareness campaign, the institute is working on a white paper aimed at providing professional guidelines and standards for files and records automation processes across MDAs.

“The white paper is expected to facilitate seamless integration of processes and technologies across government agencies, which will equally engender seamless exchange of data and information in a secured and protected environment,” Oyewole said.