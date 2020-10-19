Firm to Support Technicians with Working Tools

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

An indigenous lubricant oil company, Ammasco International, has procured overr N500 million mechanical tools for distribution to technicians across the country.

The National Secretary of National Automobile Technicians Associations of Nigeria (NANTA), Mr. Musa Yahaya, disclosed in Kano during a meeting between the association and Ammasco held in Kano.

He explained that the oil company was also targeting over 3,000 members of the association as beneficiaries.

Yahaya explained that the working tools was to support the practitioners in the automobile industry as well as an empowerment scheme.

The NANTA National Secretary stressed that the working tools were not meant for onward disposal in the market.

He recalled that the company provided palliatives to the members across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the company had sponsored the training of the members within and outside the country.

Yahaya, pointing out that the company is paying yearly rent for the association’s national secretariat in Abuja and salary of the staff working there.

Also speaking, the Deputy Marketing Manager of Ammasco International, Mr. Hamza Said Hamza, explained that a raffle draw had been introduced by the company to encourage the practitioners win various prizes.