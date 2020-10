By James Sowole in Akure

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the Governorship Election, Mr Agboola Ajayi, lost election in his local government to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ajayi, who hails from Ese-Odo Local Government, scored 4,760 as against the 13,383 votes scored by the APC candidate, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, while PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede scored 4, 680 votes.