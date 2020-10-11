Vice President Or President?

There has been much discussion about the US election in the media concerning what happens if the next, elderly, President does not complete their term. From having watched both the disgraceful Presidential debate and the better Vice-Presidential debate it would seem obvious that both of the VP candidates could easily fill the role and perhaps better than the main candidates.

––Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

