James Sowole in Akure

The National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, lost his Ondo West Local Government to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday Gubernatorial Election.

The ZLP, which came third in the poll in the local government, scored 10,159 as against the APC which won 15,977 votes and PDP which won 10,627.