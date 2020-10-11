Live Updates: Ondo Decides 2020

SUNDAY OCTOBER 11, 2020

3.02PM

Breaking: Akeredolu Reelected as Ondo Governor Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, has been reelected for a second term of four years. Akeredolu was declared winner of the election by the INEC State Returning Officer and returned as Governor-elect at …PM on Sunday. He polled 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 195,791 votes. The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who came a distant third, polled 69,127 votes. Akeredolu won 15 of the 18 local governments to emerge winner of the election. He won Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, Akoko Southeast, Akure South, Ondo West, Ose, Ese-Odo and Ilaje. PDP’s Jegede won in three local governments – Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South. More Details later…

2.04PM Akeredolu Wins Ese Odo LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ese Odo Local Government. With his victory in Ese Odo, Akeredolu has won 15 local governments out of the 18 local government in Ondo State. His main challenger, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party won in three local governments. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ese Odo Local Government APC 13,383 PDP 4,680 ZLP 4,760

1.44PM Akeredolu Wins Ilaje LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ilaje Local Government. With his victory in Ilaje, Akeredolu has won 14 local governments so far. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ilaje Local Government APC 26,657 PDP 11,128 ZLP 4,505

12.00PM Akeredolu Wins Odigbo LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Odigbo Local Government. With his victory in Odigbo, Akeredolu has won 13 local governments so far. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Odigbo Local Government APC 23,571 PDP 9,485 ZLP 6,540

10.50AM Akeredolu Wins Ose LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ose Local Government. With his victory in Ose, Akeredolu has won 12 local governments so far. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ose Local Government APC 15,122 PDP 8,421 ZLP 1,083

10.45AM Akeredolu Wins Ondo West LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ondo West Local Government. With his victory in Ondo West, Akeredolu has won 11 local governments so far. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ondo West Local Government APC 15,977 PDP 10,627 ZLP 10,159

10.40AM Akeredolu Wins Okitipupa LG Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Okitipupa Local Government. With his victory in Okitipupa LG, Akeredolu has won 10 local governments so far. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Okitipupa Local Government APC 19,266 PDP 10.367 ZLP 10,120

2.25AM Jegede Wins Akure South LG Candidate of the PDP in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has won the election in Akure South Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 17,277 PDP 47,627 ZLP 2,236

2.15AM Akeredolu Wins Akoko South East LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Akoko South East Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 9,419 PDP 4,003 ZLP 2,004

1.55AM Akeredolu Wins Idanre LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Idanre Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 11,286 PDP 7,499 ZLP 3,623

1.45AM Jegede Wins Akure North LG Candidate of the PDP in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has won the election in Akure North Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 9,546 PDP 12,263 ZLP 1,046

1.36AM Akeredolu Wins Owo LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Owo Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 35,957 PDP 5,311 ZLP 408

1.30AM Akeredolu Wins Ondo East LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ondo East Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 6,485 PDP 4,049 ZLP 3,221

1.25AM Akeredolu Wins Akoko Northwest LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Akoko Northwest Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 15,809 PDP 10,320 ZLP 3,477

1.17AM Akeredolu Wins Akoko Southwest LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Akoko Southwest Local Government. Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 21,232 PDP 15,055 ZLP 2,775

1.10AM Akeredolu Wins Akoko Northeast LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election inAkoko Northeast Local Government. Below are the result of the three leading political parties in the election. APC 16,572 PDP 8,380 ZLP 3,532

12.55AM Akeredolu Wins Irele LG Candidate of the APC in Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Irele Local Government Below are the results of the three leading political parties in the election APC 12,643 PDP 5,493 ZLP 5,904

12.56AM Akeredolu Wins Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LG APC 13,278 PDP 9,231 ZLP 1,979

12:49AM PDP Wins Ifedore LG APC 9,350 PDP 11,852 ZLP 1,863

12.34 AM INEC Set to Begin Final Collation of Ondo Election Result The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to begin the final collection of the Ondo State governorship election result. The results of the election held on Saturday had been collated at the various ward level while the local government collation of results is set to begin at the state collection centre The Ifedore Local Government collation officer has been called upon to announce the results collated from all the wards in the local government.

5: 20PM Akeredolu Scores 413 Votes to Win Polling Unit The Governor of Ondo State and APC candidate, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, scored 413 votes as against 12 votes scored by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.. Akeredolu voted at Unit 5 Ward 6 Ijebu Owo. The Zenith Labour Party scored zero in the unit.

5:05PM Vote-buying: Police Arrest Suspects James Sowole in Akure For allegedly attempting to buy votes and other electoral offences, the police have arrested some persons in Owo and Ose local government areas of Ondo state. The Commissioner of Police in charge of the two local governments for the governorship poll, Mr Abutu Yaro, diisclosed this to journalists. Yaro said one of suspects was arrested for attempting to buy votes at Unit 15 Ward 4, Shagari Market along the Owo- Benin Highway. The suspect, who was stripped half-naked and put at the back of the police van however denied the act. He claimed he was an election observer but he refused to give his name and the group he was working for. The man claimed that he was mobbed when he called the attention of the police to vote-buying. While protesting his arrest, he said police should have also arrested those who he said were buying votes. But the CP said, “We rescued him from the people, who wanted to lynch him. The people said he came to buy votes and when he was caught he threw the money at the people.”

4:20Pm

Mimiko Wins Polling Unit James Sowole in Akure A chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and former Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko has won Unit 20, Ward 7 in Ondo West Local Government for the party. The ZLP scored 81, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 31, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 19.

3.40PM Man Stabbed at Polling Unit, Police Arrest 2 Suspects James Sowole in Akure Police have arrested two persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital for allegedly stabbing an unidentified man. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, Lanre Bankole, confirmed the incident. It was gathered that the incident occurred at Ward 4, Polling Unit 002 in the Ijomu part of the Akure South Local Government Area. Bankole said the victim had been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

3:45 PM

Agboola Wins Polling Unit ZLP 395, PDP 5, APC 13, AAC 1, LP 1 Deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2020 Ondo State governorship contest, Mr. Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has won his Polling Unit 004 with 395 votes. Agboola had earlier voted at the RCM Idumado Quarter in Kiribo, Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State. Ajayi who was in high spirits disclaimed the rumour that he had stepped down from the governorship race. “They have seen clearly that it is me that the people want. I am going to win this election. They are trying to discourage. This is the handiwork of people who constantly engage themselves in futility. People are already voting for me. It is me they want to vote for.” Though the turnout was not as large, voters turned out early to meet officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were waiting with materials in many polling units visited across Irele, Ese Odo and Ilaje local government areas of the state. At Ajagba Ward 1 Unit 005, the Presiding Officer, Mr. Paul Akingbade explained the rules of engagement in Yoruba to voters who were already on the queue as early as 8:00am A common trend observed at many polling units across the local governments was non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The social distancing rule was observed in the breach, while use of face mask was not made compulsory. Although 17 political parties were on the ballot, only three, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) were conspicuous. Their agents were present at Polling units and kept a keen eye on the electoral process. Mr. Donald Ojogo, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, voted at his homestead at Arogbo Ward 1, Ojogo Unit 15. He explained why it was difficult to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing. “When they hold their rallies do we observe social distancing. All the same let us pray to God for these season to be over. You can see the eagerness of the people to cast their votes. From what we have observed so far the excise will go without hitches. I must however say that INEC and the political parties need to carry out a lot more voters enloghtmenmet programmes. Once you see an infringement on the part of the agents, other factors will creep up and if care is not taken, matters may get out of hand. What we have seen so far is encouraging and the entire exercise will be adjudged credible.

3.20PM Jegede Wins Polling Unit James Sowole in Akure The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has won his polling unit. Jegede polled 220 votes to defeat Akeredolu of the APC who scored 60 and Agboola who polled seven votes. He voted at Unit 009, Ward 2, Akure LG located inside Sacred Heart Primary School, Cathedral area of Akure.

1 40PM Vote-buying Prevalent in Four Ondo LGAs Janes Sowole in Akure Vote-buying is prevalent in the four local government areas in Akoko in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election. This was noticed in polling units visited by THISDAY at Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Akoko South East and Akoko South West. The four local governments are located at Ondo North Senatorial District. It was gathered that party representatives were giving between N3,000 and N7,000 per vote. Though, the money was being given by party representatives outside the polling units after casting of vote, security men could not claim ignorance of the practice. Party representatives, in some cases, were even writing names of those that had been settled, apparently to render account. It was gathered that the large turnout of voters was because of o the money being shared. As at the time of filing this report, voting was gradually winding down in some units, while more people were still on queue in some places. The urge by voters to cast their votes and collect their money on time made observation of COVID-19 protocols difficult as they were struggling with one another. 11.30AM There is a bit of chaos and unruly behaviour at Arogbo Ward 1 Unit 6. The youths refused to be persuaded to allow the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers the privilege to vote first

11:06AM Hoodlums Invade Polling Centre, Shoots Man One Person Injured James Sowole in Akure Pandemonium ensued in Akure, Ondo State capital, Saturday, when gun-wielding men invaded a polling unit, shooting sporadically to disperse the voting process. The incident occurred at Unit 4, Ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla in Akure South Local Government at about 8.40 am. During the incident, a young man, who was identified simply as Gboyega, was shot and was rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle. Prospective voters, media men, election observers and INEC officials scampered for safety, as the hoodlums continued shooting for several minutes. Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were nearby Ijomu Junction also ran for cover. The situation was later brought under control by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). An eyewitness, who gave his name as Tope, claimed that the thugs are members of one of the two main political parties. “They came here in their vehicle with guns, and started shooting as soon as they came out. One of them went straight to the boy [Gboyega] and shot him at close range. “The hoodlums are here with us, we know them and the people who sent them. One of them was among those who shot people down the street last week,” he said.

10:53AM INEC Staff Rescued as Boat Capsizes in Ilaje Chuks Okocha in Akure A boat carrying electoral materials and ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to riverine areas of Ilaje Local Government Area in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election has capsized. The wooden boat reportedly carrying no fewer than 15 persons capsized owing to overloading, with personnel and some election materials, apart from strong wave and current. Some of the ad-hoc staff were seen in videos of the incident swimming to safety or to join other boats on the mission. Local divers nearby were said to have made efforts to rescue the victims. Confirming the incident , Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that a statement will be issued on this in Akure in due course. He however said that the commission got report that there was no casualty as all the victims were rescued. “I am told all our ad-Hoc staff were safely evacuated,” Oyekanmi said.

10.40AM Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of APC and his wife voting at Unit 6 Ward 5 Ijebu Owo.

10:20AM INEC SatOfficials, Materials in Boat Mishap Janes Sowole in Akure A boat mishap occured on Friday evening at the riverine area of the state. The mishap involved a boat conveying electoral materials to some areas in the riverine area of the state. The incident, was said to have occured around Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government area. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said the mishap was minor Ikoro said there were no casualty and the electoral materials, were not affected. He said all the INEC officials were safe as they all have their life jackets on them. He said the occupants of the boat had continued with their duties. 9:50AM Agboola Denies Stepping down ZLP candidate Agboola Alffed Ajayi in his country home in Kiribo in Ese Odo local government area denying rumours that he stepped down from the Ondo state governorship contest 9:10AM Voting Under way, No Social Distancing But Most Voters Wear Face Masks Chuks Okocha and James Sowole in Akure Officials of INEC arrived most polling units within Akure south on time. Before their arrival, most voters were seen checking their names on the list of voters pasted on the walls at the polling units. Security was tight, as vehicular movement was restricted. At the polling units 8 and 9. INEC staff including ad-hoc were on ground. getting ready for voting. Voters were seen checking their names on voter’s lists pasted on the wall at polling units 8 and 9 Akure south Cathedral area Observers from the European center for electoral support monitoring the governorship election in Ondo State were also seen observing voting. At polling units 13 and 14, near NEPA and water corporation, Akure south, voting has commenced. Low turnout of voters were observed for the moment. Many voters wore face masks but did not observe social distancing. INEC officials also checked temperature of voters using the infrared thermometers as well as ensuring that voters sanitize their hands. Some security officials were seen on site.. PDP governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede and his wife arrived polling unit 9 Sacred Heart Cathedral primary school Akure to cast their votes. They arrived at exactly 9 am.

9:30AM Ondo Guber: Polling Commences on Time PDP guber candidate, Jegede, wife arrive to cast their vote Chuks Okocha and James Sowole in Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and his wife arrived polling unit 9 at Sacred Heart Cathedral Primary School, Akure to cast their votes. They arrived at exactly 9 am. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived most polling units within Akure south on time. Before their arrival, most voters were already checking their names on the list of voters pasted on the walls at the polling units. Security was tight, as vehicular movement was restricted. At polling units 8 and 9 Akure South Cathedral Area, INEC staff including ad hoc were on ground. Observers from the European Union (EU), and Center for Electoral Support were also on ground monitoring the governorship election. At polling units 13 and 14, near NEPA and Water Corporation, Akure south, voting has commenced. Low turnout of voters were observed for the moment. Many voters use face masks but no social distancing. INEC officials also check the temperature of voters using the infrared thermometers as well as ensuring that voters sanitize their hands and a couple of security officials are on site.

8:50AM

Voting Begins in Akoko Area of Ondo North Senatorial Ditrict

Voting has started in many units in Akoko area of the state as there was early arrival of materials.

Despite early morning rain in the area, electorate are already trooping to units in Oba Akoko and the environs in the Akoko South West Local Government area of the state. The situation is the same at Ayegunle Oka.i

There was also presence of unarmed security men at polling units.

There are four policemen in each of the units.

The situation was the same at Owo as materials started arriving polling units as early as 8:00am, when THISDAY, got to the town, where the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,hails from.

Electorate complied with the COVID-19 protocols as the voters came to the polling stations with face masks.

The poll officials also supplied sanitiser to the voters.

There was presence of men of Nigerian Army on Akure -Owo Road to enforce restriction of vehicular movement. This was noticeable at Ogbese and Ikare- Junction. on Owo-Ikare Road.

7:17AM

Difficulties in Transportation May Mar Voting in Riverine Ondo

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Security personnel including policemen and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are finding it difficult to commute to their different destinations in the riverine region of Ese Odo and Ilaje local government areas of Ondo State to carry assigned duties in the governorship election.

These are the two local government areas that have conferred on Ondo State the distinction of belonging to states services by Niger Delta Development Commission.

As a result of the paucity in transportation, commercial motorcycle operators hiked the fare. A journey between Ajagba and Kiribo, which is the town of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, for instance, which normally cost between N100 and 150, attracted N300.

This development may hinder or discourage many voters from casting a ballot for their preferred governorship candidate.

At Ajagba in Irele local government area, which is the hub for communities Agadagba, Arogbo, Kiribo and Igbekedo, voters and security personnel who had set out as early 5:00am to beat the restriction in movement were still stranded about one after, while making frantic efforts to reach their destination.

Ajagba and the surrounding communities have been cut off from the national electricity power grid for over 15 years. This factor has influenced the resolve of the voting population to go all out to vote for a governorship candidate they believe can end the years of darkness