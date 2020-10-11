Kunle Soname’s Multimillion-naira Sports Stadium

Great and remarkable things are in the offing for the town of Ikenne, Ogun State. Judging from the intentions and investments of renowned businessman and sports enthusiast, Kunle Soname, Ikenne will in no time accommodate a multimillion-naira stadium, the likes of which are notably scarce in the Gateway state.

Very seldom is a successful businessman overly taken with the ideals of sports and community building, unless they are of some benefit to him. On this wise, Kunle Soname is not only an orthodox businessman and a die-hard proponent of sports, but also a man who pursues the growth and development of his roots, and the welfare of the common man.

The latest testaments of Soname’s three-way regard—for business, sports and community—are the preparations underway for marking the completion of the multimillion-naira sports stadium in Ikenne. According to the buzz on the airwaves, it is only a matter of time before the last block is laid on the magnificent edifice and the Stadium stands as one of the hallmarks of excellence and good taste for the residents of Ikenne—and the natives of Ogun State.

To those reasonably familiar with Kunle Soname and his pursuits, this multimillion-naira stadium at Ikenne is only the most recent of his many endeavours in the promotion of sports and the grassroots development. Not to mention his founding of Bet9ja (which Soname has explained as a strategic move to stave off youth crime and violence), even his 2003-2011 foray into local politics proved to be well-intentioned. Currently, his Bet9ja company hasn’t only availed a source of employment for Nigeria youths, but Soname has provided avenues for such welcome developments as amputee football, female marathon, open marathon, and indoor sports.

The underlying morale of Kunle Soname’s endeavours is obviously ’live and help live, grow and help grow.’ Even now, Soname is renowned for being Africa’s most successful sports business entrepreneur, the only one to own both an indigenous football league club (Remo Stars FC) and a 70% stake of a European football club (Clube Desportivo Feirense, a Portuguese football club).

Considering the number of strong rooms that he has reportedly emptied in the construction of the soon-to-be-completed Ikenne stadium, Kunle Soname is going to be more of a household name than he already is. At completion, Soname stands the chance of adding a new description to his person: community-builder.