INEC Set to Announce Winner of Ondo Election

Any moment from now, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will declare the winner of the Ondo State Governorship Election.

In the local government results announced by INEC at the state collation centre in Akure Sunday, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, won in 15 local governments, while his main challenger, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party won in 13 local governments.

The 15 local governments won by Akeredolu are Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, Akoko Southeast, Akure South, Ondo West, Ose, Ese Odo and Ilaje.

Jegede won in Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South Local Governments.

The final collation of results and declaration of winner is about to be done by the State Returning Officer.

