Danjuma Goje’s New Wife Gets Herself ₦180m Mercedes Benz Maybach

The fathers claim that marriage is a blessing on all fronts, that the union of two is more than just the combination of one man and one man—it is a new foundation, a new life and a new power. The truth of this was recently demonstrated by prominent Binani MD, Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma (now Aminatu Goje), a few days before her espousal to former Gombe State Governor, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje. This the Binani MD did by getting herself a luxurious and well-regarded automobile.

The wedding of Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma to Senator Muhammad Goje is still a buzz on the Nigerian airwaves. Contrary to expectations, the new bride is not only jaw-droppingly gorgeous, but also spectacularly well-to-do. This latter fact has been unwittingly expressed in her purchase and acquisition of a pristine 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Sedan, the cost of which is alleged to be between 140 million and 180 million.

A video of the delivery of her new ride was posted on social media, wherein the new bride was seen taking stock of the various silken features of the automobile. This was a few days before the wedding ceremony proper, and evidenced the welcome notion that Aminatu Chiroma bought her wheels with her wallet.

As the Group Managing Director of Binani Group of Companies, Aminatu Goje’s multimillion-naira accession shouldn’t be shock-worthy, but it is! It is undoubtedly a measure of the weight of her addition to the Goje household, as the groom essentially acknowledged by way of the grand wedding ceremony.

Bride and groom were married at Asokoro, Abuja, in the presence of family, friends and associates, some of whom are the crème de la crème of Nigerian society: President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; several Senators of the Federation, and a host of others.

On a side note, Aminatu Goje isn’t the first wife of Senator Goje, but the second. His first wife reportedly passed away a few years ago. So, Aminatu Goje is a blessing in more ways than one—including the addition of the 180-million-plus car.