Breaking: Akeredolu Reelected as Ondo Governor

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, has been reelected for a second term of four years.

Akeredolu was declared winner of the election by the INEC State Returning Officer and returned as Governor-elect at …PM on Sunday.

He polled 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 195,791 votes.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who came a distant third, polled 69,127 votes.

Akeredolu won 15 of the 18 local governments to emerge winner of the election. He won Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, Akoko Southeast, Akure South, Ondo West, Ose, Ese-Odo and Ilaje.

PDP’s Jegede won in three local governments – Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South.

