Arise Fashion Week 2020 to Showcase 30 Under 30 Designers in December

Tobi Soniyi

Africa’s leading fashion platform, the ARISE FASHION WEEK is unveiling the next generation of designers.

Described as the world’s best kept secret, the show will bring Africa on the world’s fashion map as it showcases the young , the talented and the daring in a move designed to reinvent global fashion during these challenging times.

A statement from the organizers of the event said the event which is scheduled for 5-12th December, 2020 in Lagos Nigeria will be streamed globally.

The statement read: “The New Stars – will showcase the best and brightest of fashion and style as they compete for $500,000 USD in prize money – $300,000 as the first prize, $150,000 for the runner up and $50,000 for the 3rd Prize.

“If you are a self-confident designer, 30 years old, (or under the age of 30), and with a great look book, here is your chance to conquer the world of fashion, and displace established brands.”

Qualified designers are advised to immediately register at www.arisefashionweek.world. Applications and registrations will close at Midnight on Saturday 31st October, 2020.

A Selection Committee made up of global fashion icons and writers will shortlist the 30 who will compete for a chance to become the breakout stars of the new age.

For press enquiries, the following should be contacted: Konye Nwagbogor / Editor, thisdaystyle.ng; konye.nwabogor@thisdaylive.com; Bolaji Animashuan / Line Producer, ARISE Fashion Week bolaji@arisefashionweek.world; Sakina Renneye / Line Producer, ARISE PLAY sakina@arisefashionweek.world;

For general requests and enquiries, please email press@arisefashionweek.world

About Arise Fashion Week

Every year, it promotes and celebrates young and established designers from Africa, the diaspora and the world. Since its first edition in 2009, it has featured over 500 noted designers including Tifany Amber, Oswald Boateng, Lanre da Silva, Deola Sagoe, Lisa Folawiyo, Ituen Basi, Odion Mimonet, Keneth Ize, Tokyo Jones, Laqman Smith, Thebe Magugu, Bethany Williams, Esteban Cortazar, Robert Cavalli, Mowalola, Maison ARTC, etc… and hosted icons like Naomi Campbell, Alec Wek, Grace Jones , Bethann Hardison, Tyson Beckford, Oluchi Olandi, Agbani Darego, Alton Mason, Imaan Hamamm, Shanelle Nyasiase, etc; Fashion Editors like Edward Enninful, and Andre Leon Tally, amongst other celebrities have found the showcase compelling.

Every edition of ARISE Fashion Week is a splash of style and colours, promoting the rich diversity of the cultures of the African people, and exhibiting an intellectual fest on fashion, culture and the creative arts.

It is the most prominent fashion show in Africa, known for handpicked curation of exclusive style. The continent’s fashion industry became truly global with the birth of ARISE, short for “Africa Rising”.

