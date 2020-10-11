Akeredolu Wins in Nine LGs, Jegede Leads in Three

James Sowole in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is leading in nine out of the 12 local government results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday morning.

The results showed that the APC won in Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko Southeast Local Governments polling 178,854 votes.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won three local governments — Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South — scoring 141,083 votes, while the ZLP came third scoring 32,060 votes