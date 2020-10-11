Akeredolu, Jegede Win Overwhelmingly in Local Govts of Origin

*State collation centre adjourns till 9am Sunday

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has won in nine out of the 12 local government results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday morning.

The results showed that the APC won in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko Southeast Local Governments polling 178,854 votes.

His closest rival, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won three local governments – Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South – scoring 141,083 votes.

The Candiate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, came a distant third scoring 32,060 votes without securing victory in any of the 12 local governments announced so far.

The state collation centre has however adjourned till 9am on Sunday for the continuation of the collation of the remaining six local governments.

The remaining six local government areas are Ose, Ondo West, Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ese Odo.