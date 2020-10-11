AdamStart Launches Emergency Fund to Support Nigerian Youths

Global non-profit, AdamStart has launched an emergency fund to support Nigerian youths in the wake of the rising demand for the proscription of the Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS).

Disclosing this via his Twitter handle, Adam Bradford said: “Today, myself and http://AdamStart.com’s Africa lead Benson Ekpo have launched an emergency fund to support activism and youth initiatives countering the SARS destruction. I have pledged $10,000 today to launch the fund. Who is with me to shine these youth brighter? #EndSARS”

“To apply, get involved, or donate, visit http://adamstart.com. We will begin assessing projects from Tuesday”.

“I’ve been biting my lip because I’m just aghast at the vile, torturous stories I’ve been seeing and hearing from friends in Nigeria Flag of Nigeria.

“How, in the 21st century can a so-called ‘police force’ like this exist? Kudos to the wonderful protestors, I hope that you can.”

“I have had enough of these injustices now. It’s torture – nothing more and nothing less.Nigeria is one of my second homes and a country with so much talent and energy.This utter inhumanity MUST be gone #endsars,” he added.

This is not the first time AdamStart would be lending support to youths in Nigeria.

Previously, AdamStart had supported more than 1,000 young people and partnering with young entrepreneurs through the ‘Know Covid-19 Nigeria’ project and on his birthday announced plans to support sustainable youth-led businesses in Africa with $5 million.

Adam had in an official statement stated that he would be supporting this young entrepreneurs; Abdulhakeem Abdulkareem and Abideen Olasupo

after emerging as beneficiaries through an official entry to the COVID-19 Innovation Challenge.

Adam said, ”instead of wasting away time and being unproductive, we are supporting ambitious ideas from education projects through to wholesale solutions which will make this crisis much easier to bare with.”

AdamStart had also supported other young Nigerian entrepreneurs including Aliu Toluwani Victor and Dahunsi Oluwanifemi who ran global online learning programmes for young people reaching thousands of youth across the continent and beyond.

Adam is passionate about transforming the lives of young people. His work has led him to mentor over 1,000 young people through organisations including UnLtd, Do it Trust, Virgin StartUp, Learning Initiatives for Employment, STEMNET, and the Peter Jones Foundation.

Adam’s annual enterprise challenge ‘AdamStart’ which encourages young entrepreneurs to step forwards for Adam’s personal support with their business ideas was backed by Secretary of State for Business and Energy Greg Clarke in 2016 and the UK Prime Minister as well as leading organisations such as the British Council.

End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (End SARS) or #EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on “Nigerian Twitter” opposing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.It is a call to end police oppression and brutality in Nigeria. The campaign started as a social media campaign using the hashtag #ENDSARS to demand for Nigeria’s government to scrap and end the deployment of Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly known as Sars. Nigerians have shared stories and video evidences of how members of SARS engaged in kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.