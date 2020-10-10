My Dream is to Play for Madrid, Says Pogba

Paul Pogba says there has been no contact from Manchester United over a contract extension and that “all football players would love to play for Real Madrid”.

The French midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, although United do have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old said: “All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?”

“I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I’m having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves it. I will give everything to the max, like my team-mates.

At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form.

“I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. So far, nothing has happened. I can’t tell you something that I don’t know.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under pressure to deliver trophies after making multiple key signings, according to football writer Andy Mitten.

United have spent well over £250m on players since Solskjaer took the job permanently in March 2019, including big-money moves last season for Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.