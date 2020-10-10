Firm Unveils Brand Ambassador to Strengthen Market Presence

Diva World Trading Service, marketer of Diva food products, recently in Lagos, unveiled Nollywood act, Ebele Okaro as its Brand Ambassador.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Ifeyinwa Nnanna-Mba stated that the choice of Okaro as the company’s ambassador was deliberate and strategic.

“The company settled for Ebele considering some attributes peculiar to us and the actress. Her charisma and personality all speak to her selection. Ebele is prominent both home and abroad and we felt her presence will be a plus to our brand visibility.

“We plan to dominate 95% of the Nigerian food market which we know we can achieve by identifying with someone of her calibre and charisma,” she said.

Accepting the offer, Okaro commended the brand’s originality and preference for quality.

She said, “Many people are used to buying and eating imported rice among other imported food items. As for me, I am so much for Nigeria. When I was informed of the deal, I was elated and much more happy being identified with the company’s quality range of products like rice, plantain flour and more.”