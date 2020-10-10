Announces Pay-per-view Fixtures

English Premier League

The Premier League has announced that additional non-televised fixtures in October will be made available via pay-per-view in order to ensure fans of each club can continue to watch their team, and also to generate some revenue in light of no matchday income for clubs, with the continued absence of fans in stadia.

The 20 clubs came to the interim decision after a meeting on Friday in order to “enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live”. The decision follows Government-imposed restrictions on supporters attending matches, which mean all games currently take place behind closed doors.

Under the new agreement, current live matches selected for TV will remain in place and be broadcast as normal. In addition, the other five matches not selected will be made available to fans on a pay-per-view basis accessed via Sky Sports and BT Sport’s existing Box Office platforms.

It will be reviewed in line with any decisions regarding the return of fans to stadiums, the Premier League said.

“Football is not the same without supporters at matches,” a statement read. “The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.”