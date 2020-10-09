Zorkle Evolves into Full-fledged Fashion Brand

Mary Nnah

Zorkle, known for its focus on elevated shoemaking, is making a new fashion statement. The upscale yet affordable shoe brand founded in 2016, has just announced expanding its product offering to include clothing and accessories.

The brand will be introducing its line of t-shirts, bags, caps, wristwatches and sunglasses, and has promised to offer the latest fashion trends, high-quality products, and most importantly to consumers, awesome affordability.

Speaking on the recent development, Co-founder, Zorkle and Director Business Development, Ahmed Akinsemoyin said, “We see the apparel and accessories market as a future-oriented growth area for us and even though we are

expanding, our goals and mission remains the same.”

He noted further that the company’s mission is to deliver happiness to every customer while it is consistently looking for new innovative ways to serve the customers better and work with their expert team to ensure that the Zorkle brand emerges as the most successful lifestyle brand from Africa loved around the world.

As part of the company’s Omni-channel strategy, Zorkle clothing and accessories will be rolled out on the Zorkle Instagram page, allowing the company to test customer demand before it becomes available on their other platforms.

The new offerings are certainly good news for its target market, varieties of goods to shop from, all from their favorite fashion brand, Zorkle. The company amplifies its brand by delivering fast fashion products, worldwide.

Interested person can visit its Instagram account @zorkleshoes for more information on the newly launched line or visit their website www.zorkleshoes.com