Teenager Jailed 10 Years for Rape in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The long arm of the law caught up with a rapist yesterday, as an Ado-Ekiti High Court in Ekiti State sentenced an 18 -year-old Emeka Emmanuel to 10 years imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, in his judgement, said: “The victim’s medical report; the accused confession and his request for forgiveness as well as his direct and cogent statement corroborated the fact that the prosecution has successfully proven the element of the offence of rape.

“I find the accused guilty as charged, and is hereby sentenced to 10 years imprisonment,” the Judge ruled.

The prosecutor, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, said the offence was committed on May 12 and 20, 2019, in Ado- Ekiti.

Fapohunda said the offence contravenes Section 31(2) of the Child Rights Law CAP, C7 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

He said the defendant, who was a sales boy near the victim’s mother shop, lured the girl into his boss shop and raped her on a bean’s bag.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called three witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and a medical doctor.

The defence counsel, Mr. Chris Omokhafe, who called only one witness, pleaded with the court to consider the age of the defendant, urging the Judge to be lenient in his judgment.

Exhibits tendered included the confessional statement of the accused and medical records.

The Justice Ogunmoye consequently sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment without any option of fine.