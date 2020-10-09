Niger Assembly Burgled, N15m Stolen

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Unknown criminals have burgled the Niger State House of Assembly in Minna, carting away not less than N15million.

It was learnt that the target of the thieves was the strong room of the state legislature where most of the money meant for the day-to-day running of the assembly was usually kept

Part of the money stolen was said to be the monthly up-keep allowance of a lawmaker, including his furniture allowance said to be about N6million.

Another legislator was reported to have lost close to N3million when the strong room was forced opened by the criminals. The burglary was discovered when a lawmaker came to office last Saturday and approached the accounts department messenger that he wanted to deposit money in the strong room for safe keeping till last Monday.

THISDAY gathered that the messenger led the lawmaker to the department, only to find out that the door to the strong room had been forced open and investigations revealed that the only item stolen was the money kept there.

The incident was reported to the police leading to the arrest and detention of all the staff of the accounts department.

No worker of the assembly was prepared to speak on the matter, but the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted, confirmed the incident but not the amount stolen.

“I can confirm that there was an incident of breaking and theft at state Assembly, and we are investigating the matter,” Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, additional security has been provided in the Assembly complex with everyone being thoroughly checked.