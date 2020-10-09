NIDCOM Condemns Video of Alleged Seizure of Fake Bundle of US Dollars

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned in its entirety a trending video on the seizure of fake bundle of dollars allegedly from some Nigerians in Ghana, describing it as questionable, most unfortunate and smirks of an attempt to blackmail Nigerians resident in Ghana.

NIDCOM in a statement issued yesterday by its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, while insisting that any Nigerian who commits a crime would pay for it, however, emphasised that information such as in the video attempting to denigrate Nigeria and Nigerians is despicable and condemnable in its totality.

The commission stressed that the follow-up comments on the video by the anonymous Ghanaian security officer is denigrating a sovereign state like Nigeria and its people, without any concrete evidence linking any Nigerian to the said event.

According to the statement, “It has come to the notice of NIDCOM a video depicting Nigerians living in Ghana as criminals by an unknown Ghanaian officer who was seen displaying bundles of fake US dollars allegedly, in his words, found on some Nigerians in Ghana while moving from one area to another in a vehicle.

‘’The unknown officer, who shielded his identity in the said video, claimed that the fake currency was allegedly found in a Toyota (Jeep) SUV under the seat in which some run-away Nigerians were driving, warning Ghanaians to be wary of Nigerians living in Ghana. But the one minute four seconds video raises more questions than answers.

’If the so called seized vehicle has a Nigeria plate number (and the vehicle was not displayed), does that mean the occupants are Nigerians? Why would a supposedly law enforcement officer present such a video with grievous allegations and not show his face?’’

NIDCOM added that it has, however, forwarded the video to INTERPOL for further scrutiny and thorough investigation.