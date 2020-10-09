Logistics Haven Partners Mama Moni on Relief Programme

Mary Nnah

Logistics Haven Limited, an international key player in the transport and haulage sector of the nation’s economy has partnered Mama Moni Empowerment Foundation to organise COVID-19 relief programme.

The programme which was carried out all through the month of August 2020 was said to have empowered various women in the country by helping them to resuscitate through the pandemic by giving out food relief items.

Speaking on the aims of the programme, Chief Executive Officer of Logistics Haven, Mr John Opute said, “the objectives are to put at ease the gap in livelihood of families, to fuel an adaptive chain reaction for development in the microsystem of society and the nation within individuals especially the home makers, i.e. the girl child and women in general who have been caught unawares by the negative effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Speaking further he said that Logistics Haven was simply carrying out its social responsibility, adding, “The unexpected COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of economy difficulties and financial challenges and we have brought succour in form of food relief materials to the less privileged and the incapacitated as a result of the effects of deadly disease.”

Opute who opined that the average Nigerian cannot afford three square meals a day added, “this is an avenue for the creative minded persons and institutions to think outside the box and come up with genuine ideas, skills and actions

required for businesses and other opportunities to thrive.”

“My biggest discovery is that with the right guidance and will, more small scale businesses and ideas were birthed this period. Brands and businesses became equipped with scaling power, either via partnership, innovation, digitisation, awareness, demand community, or simple exposure to the source of start-up capital – name it.”

“Logistics Haven has seen this future and caught the vision. It therefore brought about the need to partner Mama Moni in order to bring confidence to the average

and hope to the needy”, he explained.

The founder of Mama Moni, Nkem Okocha said that in partnering Logistics Haven the company has been able to reach women across different communities in Nigeria.

“The states that we have reached out to are: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kano and Kaduna. We have been helping those low-income female entrepreneurs that have lost their businesses due to coronavirus pandemic”, she added.

“Impacting this women’s life and helping low-income female entrepreneurs thrive is what I live for. This is because if these women have the financial capacity to cater for themselves and their children, they will be financially independent and break the circle of poverty”, Okocha added.