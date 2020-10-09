Designers Awards Africa to Hold in November

Mary Nnah

Organisers of the yearly Designers Awards Africa (DAA) formally known as the Nigerian Designers Award Fashion Show (NDAFS) are set to hold this year’s awards in a grand style. Billed to hold November 21, 2020 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, the event is strictly by invitation in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines set by the federal government.

For Olasunkanmi Dasilva Chief Executive Officer of the Designers Awards Africa, the event is aimed at recognising deserving fashion entrepreneurs and business leaders across Africa, while providing mentorship and empowerment platforms for young creatives.

Tagged, “The Heroes”, the event packaged by ‘House of Twitch’, promises to be more exciting than ever before, with exciting side attractions.

Africa Design Award is a platform of African design, a real melting pot where all the actors of design meet to express their know-how and highlight all their talents, creativity and vision in the service of Africa.