Cleanserve Appoints New CEO, Chairman

Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited has announced the appointment of a new CEO, Chris Ndulue, and a new board Chairman, Prof. Vincent Ndubueze.

Confirming this in Lagos, the Head, Legal Services/Admin of Cleanserve, David Aloh, said the move was reflective of the changes in the stature of the company.

Ndulue, Ex-Managing Director of Arik Air, who is expected to bring his wealth of experience and versatility to bear on the company’s growth, is a consummate finance and aviation professional, with almost 30 years of experience in general management, accounting and financial management across various industries; while Ndubueze is a professor of geology, petroleum explorationist, FGN Accredited Environmental Consultant, Hydrogeologist, Educationist and Administrator.

Coming on the heels of the company’s 10th year anniversary, industry watchers said the development was strategic.

With a pan Nigeria bowser capacity of up to 470,000 liters and pan Nigeria storage capacity close to five million liters, Cleanserve has metamorphosed into a major player in the aviation oil marketing space with facilities spread across the following major locations – Murtala Mohammed International Airport, lkeja; Port Harcourt lnternational Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt; Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja; and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“Exploring extending services to other African airports in the future, Cleanserve parades a team of thoroughbred and passionate professionals, while leveraging big data from market intelligence and historical records in its decision making, strategy formulation, product development, relationship, and employee management, to deliver value-added services to its clients.