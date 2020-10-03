How to take care of your brakes

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Have your brake and brake pads checked once per year. If they are too worn to work properly, have them replaced. Our skilled automotive technicians can help with that! If you require a brake inspection or replacement, you can take a look at our current service coupons and schedule an appointment today.

Check your brake fluid regularly. Your vehicle’s brake fluid is essential to transfer heat to all parts of the brake system and absorb water. If the fluid is a dark color, it may be time to have it flushed.

Listen and watch for warning signs. These may include unusual noises, strange brake response, and abnormal feeling when you press on the brakes, and they may indicate a dangerous problem that you should have checked out right away.

While driving, try coasting to slow down before applying brakes whenever possible. This helps to preserve your car’s brakes by putting less pressure on them.

Avoid braking when cars ahead of you brake unnecessarily. For example, they may be following too closely to the vehicle ahead of them when you have plenty of distance to coast. Slow down and keep a great distance behind them, not only to preserve your brakes, but also for safety purposes.

Invest in good, reliable brakes. They may cost a little bit extra, but they will make a difference in the long run in terms of efficiency, safety, and durability. (Source: Silver Star Motors)