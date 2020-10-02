Polo Luxury Unveils Highly Anticipated 2020 Pasha De Cartier Watch

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s leading retailer of luxury watches, Polo Luxury has recently unveiled its highly anticipated timepiece for 2020, the Pasha De Cartier, an iconic watch, originally designed for the Pasha of Marrakesh in 1933.

Considered to be the first waterproof watch from Cartier, the 2020 design pays homage to Cartier’s traditional watch-making style, combining the original 1980’s model with a more defined silhouette, and several innovative mechanisms and enhancements.

In 1985, the legendary watch designer Gérald Genta designed a version of the Cartier Pasha whose form is still celebrated.

Boasting a network of some of the world’s most affluent brands and individuals, Polo Luxury Legacy of ground-breaking innovation is reiterated through its exclusive partnership with French watch brand, Cartier.

Founded by Louis-Francois in 1847, Cartier is a French jeweller that supplies luxurious treasures, mixing modern design with timeless flair. The brand is recognised

for its high-quality workmanship and royal heritage; it was the supplier to the Royal Court of France during Napoleon III’s reign, and described by Edward VII as “the jeweller of kings, and the king of jewellers”.

With flagship locations in Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, and Shanghai, among others, Cartier has one of the most enviable claims in horology history: the purveyor of the world’s first men’s wristwatch, the Cartier Santos.

Today, Cartier has a strikingly beautiful catalogue of some of the most sought-after timepieces in existence, including the Cartier Tank Solo, The Cartier Clé De Cartier, and the Pasha De Cartier.

According to the Executive Director at Polo Luxury, Jennifer Obayuwana, Cartier’s patented QuickSwitch system brings an element of modernity to the recently launched 2020 timepiece.

She explained therefore that customers can customise between the steel, gold and leather straps for a truly personal look, complete with a sapphire crystal lens.

The Pasha De Cartier is available in stainless steel, 18K yellow gold, 18k pink gold, 18k white gold and diamonds.

Commenting on the fruitful relationship between Polo Luxury and Cartier, Obayuwana, said further that the partnership between Cartier and Polo Luxury is a testament to Polo’s unrivaled positioning as West Africa’s leading retailer for high end goods.

“Since the beginning of our relationship 10 years ago, Polo Luxury has continued to prove itself to be the perfect ally for Cartier in this region, attracting opulent customers from across the world to shop the brand in our Nigeria based

boutique stores”, she added.

She revealed further that Cartier’s refined catalogue of luxury timepieces and jewellery are available for purchase exclusively at Polo Luxury, Nigeria.

