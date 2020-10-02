Mike Pence Tests Negative for Covid-19

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, both tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning, a spokesman said.

The VP’s spokesman Devin O’Malley tweeted: “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day.”

O’Malley said, “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

President Donald Trump had in a tweet in the early hours of Friday announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

The President and the first lady took the test after a top presidential aide, Hope Hicks, who had close contact with the President, tested positive for the virus.